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The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch game is seen in a store in Nice, France on May 29, 2023.
Pop Culture

Zelda and Link Casting Finally Revealed and the Internet Has Thoughts

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Bo Bragason have been cast as Link and Zelda in Nintendo’s upcoming live-action 'Legend of Zelda' movie.

Sienna Dubois 374 days ago
A mobile phone and a computer screen display the PlayStation and Sony logo.
Pop Culture

Sony Announces All First-Party PS5 Games Will be Released Under PlayStation Studios Brand

The PlayStation Studios brand will launch alongside the release of the PlayStation 5.

Jose Martinez2266 days ago
Pikachu at the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Pop Culture

‘Pokémon Sword’ and ‘Shield’ Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2019

Nintendo drops trailer for a new mainline title 'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield.'

Gavin Evans2706 days ago
Soulja Boy
Music

Soulja Boy Wants His Own 'Fortnite' and 'Overwatch' Esports Teams

Soulja Boy tells TMZ he wants his own Esports teams ASAP.

Gavin Evans2777 days ago
fortnite
Life

'Fortnite' Addiction Has Some Parents Sending Their Kids to Video Game Rehab

'Fortnite' addiction has some kids so hooked that their parents have sent them to gaming rehab.

Gavin Evans2791 days ago
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YouTube Twitch
Life

YouTube Deletes Several Accounts For Promoting Twitch Streams

YouTube tried to pull a fast one on its competitor Twitch by terminating accounts that used videos to promote their Twitch streams, even though they didn't violate the company's policies.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2935 days ago
This is a picture of Terrell Owens.
Sports

Terrell Owens Revealed as 'Madden 19: Hall of Fame Edition' Cover Athlete

Terrell Owens has been revealed as the cover athlete for 'Madden 19: Hall of Fame Edition.'

Mike DeStefano2983 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

The Colin Kaepernick National Anthem Controversy Will Be Included in 'Madden 17'

The Colin Kaepernick National Anthem controversy will be included in 'Madden 17' commentary, EA Sports has confirmed.

Dana Scott3616 days ago
Sports

Here's Your First Look at the Rob Gronkowski-Led 'Madden 17'

'Madden 17' releases first look video with cover star Rob Gronkowski.

Aaron C. Mansfield3726 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Here Are the Top Single Player Games of 2016

Gameranx ranked the top 25 single player games of 2016.

onechordtoanother3745 days ago
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Pop Culture

PROMO: The Darkness is Calling You in 'Dark Souls 3'

Watch the trailer for the latest, and arguably greatest, installment of the 'Dark Souls' series, 'Dark Souls 3,' which hits store shelves today.

Bill Savage3757 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Here Are the Top 10 FPS Games Dropping in 2016

Get ready for Overwatch, Doom, and a new Call of Duty.

Claire Landsbaum3815 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

What Were the Best Video Games of 2015?

Here were the best video games of 2015.

erich4chi3849 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'Fallout 3's' New World Record Speedrun Is Under 15 Minutes

The previous 15-minute world record speedrun for 'Fallout 3' has been beat.

Debbie Encalada3854 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Biggest 'Fallout 4' Fails and Glitches, Revealed

These are the most glaring fails in 'Fallout 4.'

Catie Keck3898 days ago
Pop Culture

Get a First Look at 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5'

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5 will come out later this year.

fridagarza4099 days ago

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