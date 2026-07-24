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Zelda and Link Casting Finally Revealed and the Internet Has Thoughts
Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Bo Bragason have been cast as Link and Zelda in Nintendo’s upcoming live-action 'Legend of Zelda' movie.
Sony Announces All First-Party PS5 Games Will be Released Under PlayStation Studios Brand
The PlayStation Studios brand will launch alongside the release of the PlayStation 5.
‘Pokémon Sword’ and ‘Shield’ Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2019
Nintendo drops trailer for a new mainline title 'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield.'
Soulja Boy Wants His Own 'Fortnite' and 'Overwatch' Esports Teams
Soulja Boy tells TMZ he wants his own Esports teams ASAP.
'Fortnite' Addiction Has Some Parents Sending Their Kids to Video Game Rehab
'Fortnite' addiction has some kids so hooked that their parents have sent them to gaming rehab.
YouTube Deletes Several Accounts For Promoting Twitch Streams
YouTube tried to pull a fast one on its competitor Twitch by terminating accounts that used videos to promote their Twitch streams, even though they didn't violate the company's policies.
Terrell Owens Revealed as 'Madden 19: Hall of Fame Edition' Cover Athlete
Terrell Owens has been revealed as the cover athlete for 'Madden 19: Hall of Fame Edition.'
The Colin Kaepernick National Anthem Controversy Will Be Included in 'Madden 17'
The Colin Kaepernick National Anthem controversy will be included in 'Madden 17' commentary, EA Sports has confirmed.
Here's Your First Look at the Rob Gronkowski-Led 'Madden 17'
'Madden 17' releases first look video with cover star Rob Gronkowski.
Here Are the Top Single Player Games of 2016
Gameranx ranked the top 25 single player games of 2016.
PROMO: The Darkness is Calling You in 'Dark Souls 3'
Watch the trailer for the latest, and arguably greatest, installment of the 'Dark Souls' series, 'Dark Souls 3,' which hits store shelves today.
Xbox Players Will Finally Get to Duke It Out With Their Gamer Bros on PlayStation
United, at last.
Here Are the Top 10 FPS Games Dropping in 2016
Get ready for Overwatch, Doom, and a new Call of Duty.
What Were the Best Video Games of 2015?
Here were the best video games of 2015.
'Fallout 3's' New World Record Speedrun Is Under 15 Minutes
The previous 15-minute world record speedrun for 'Fallout 3' has been beat.
The Biggest 'Fallout 4' Fails and Glitches, Revealed
These are the most glaring fails in 'Fallout 4.'
Pornhub Reports Massive Traffic Dip On Day 'Fallout 4' Was Released
A historic day, indeed.
Get a First Look at 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5'
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5 will come out later this year.