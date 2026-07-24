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Latest Stories

Elizabeth Gillies Goes from 'Victorious' to Adore Me for Valentine's Day
Pop Culture

Elizabeth Gillies Goes From ‘Victorious’ to Adore Me for Valentine’s Day

Elizabeth Gillies has been unveiled as the face of Adore Me’s Valentine’s Day Atelier Collection, marking her latest fashion collaboration ahead of the holiday.

Bernadette Giacomazzo185 days ago
Smiling man in an orange shirt beside a promo poster for "Quiet On Set," a documentary on kids' TV
Pop Culture

Dan Schneider Files Defamation Suit Against ‘Quiet on Set’ Doc Producers

The TV producer alleges that the docuseries falsely implicates him as a child abuser.

Alex Ocho815 days ago

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