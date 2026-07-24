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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Elizabeth Gillies Goes From ‘Victorious’ to Adore Me for Valentine’s Day
Elizabeth Gillies has been unveiled as the face of Adore Me’s Valentine’s Day Atelier Collection, marking her latest fashion collaboration ahead of the holiday.
Bernadette Giacomazzo185 days ago
Pop Culture
Dan Schneider Files Defamation Suit Against ‘Quiet on Set’ Doc Producers
The TV producer alleges that the docuseries falsely implicates him as a child abuser.
Alex Ocho815 days ago