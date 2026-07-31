Victoria Gotti

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Victoria Gotti and Carmine Gotti Agnello during Victoria Gotti and Guests Party at Lotus at Lotus in New York City, New York, United States.
Pop Culture

John Gotti's Grandson Faces Prison Monday If Kidney Transplant Doesn't Happen First

Carmine Agnello has until 2 p.m. on Monday to operate on his mom or report to federal prison for COVID fraud.

Complex Staff1 day ago

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