Vel The Wonder

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Vel the Wonder - "Samurai Uma"
Music

Premiere: Watch Vel the Wonder's New Video for "Uma (Samurai)"

Artist Vel the Wonder—who recently made an appearance on Peter Rosenberg's album 'Real Late'—has shared her new music video for "Uma (Samurai)."

Angel Diaz1768 days ago

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