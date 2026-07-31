Variety Power of Young Hollywood

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Latest Stories

Inde Navarrette at Variety Power of Young Hollywood 2026 Presented by Disney+ held at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills on August 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Style

Inde Navarrette Wears Cartier to ‘Variety’s’ Power of Young Hollywood Event

The 'Obsession' star stacked Cartier rings, earrings and a white gold pendant for the occasion.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 days ago

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