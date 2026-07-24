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Latest Stories
Life
Study Shows Vaping THC Could Be Riskier for Teens’ Health Than Vaping Nicotine or Smoking
A new study shows that vaping cannabis may be worse for teenagers than smoking weed and cigarettes or vaping tobacco, potentially leading to lung injuries.
tara mahadevan1969 days ago
Pop Culture
20 Gifts for Canadians Who Love Weed
The best cannabis and cannabis-related products made right here in the Great White North.
Coleman Molnar2055 days ago
Life
Juul CEO Apologizes to Parents Following Teen Vaping 'Epidemic'
As Juul became one of the most popular e-cigarette brands in the past few years, the FDA placed sales restrictions on the company's flavored nicotine products.
Joe Price2567 days ago
Pop Culture
The Lords of Vapetown
Learn about the growing vape industry, and the biggest innovators in the vaporizer game right now.
Zach Moldof3861 days ago