Learn about the growing vape industry, and the biggest innovators in the vaporizer game right now.Zach Moldof
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Juul has agreed to pay the state of North Carolina $40 million to settle a lawsuit that alleged the company targeted young people in its marketing.Joe Price
The best cannabis and cannabis-related products made right here in the Great White North.Coleman Molnar
No need to go outside and light up when you have your myblu™. From the gym to the dance floor, you can just click and go.Beca Grimm