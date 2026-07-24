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Airbnb Says Police Investigated After Philadelphia Renter Claimed Property Had Multiple Hidden Cameras

Airbnb has responded to a woman who claimed that she came across several hidden cameras in a Philadelphia home she rented via the company in a viral post.

Brad Callas1502 days ago

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