Urban Playground

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What are your favorite tracks to hear when you're watching your team go head-to-head with its most bitter rival? What song do you think should be playing when they've secured their latest victory? These are the Best Stadium Anthems of All Time to get you thinking about what gets you going when game time comes around.
Gus Turner

Latest Stories

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Sports

Urban Playground: Pro Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis Finds Her Surf

The Olympic medalist on finding her inner surfer.

Bill Savage3839 days ago
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Sports

Urban Playground with Skater Omar Salazar

Learn all about dedicated skater Omar Salazar in the latest episode of Toyota Tacoma's 'Urban Playground' series.

Gurvinder Singh3843 days ago
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Sports

Urban Playground, BMX Star Dakota Roche Scours California for the Session Spots

Watch our exclusive video with talented, pro BMXer Dakota Roche for the latest episode of 'Urban Playground.' He takes a passion for BMXing to new levels.

Macklin Stern3845 days ago

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