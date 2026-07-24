Latest Stories
Here's What a Pokémon Center Would Look Like on Today's Consoles
Made in Unreal Engine.
Square Enix and Unreal Engines Get into Bed Together
Does this mean that Kingdom Hearts is going be super dark and monochromatic now?
Unreal Engine 3 Poised to Slowly Run Pretty Much Everything Soon Enough
Unreal Engine 3 is also in charge of walking your dog, and taking out the trash.
5 Secrets About "Lost Planet 3" Revealed
We've got news on the coldest Capcom title in the console game.
Review: Everything Has Improved in Infinity Blade's Second Coming
Infinity Blade 2 should satisfy anyone looking for a mechanically elegant experience backed with gorgeous presentation, challenging combat, and strong role-playing elements.
Epic CEO Reveals 40 People Currently Working on Unreal Engine 4
Is Epic ramping up engine development for next-gen consoles?
Video: The Visuals Of "Infinity Blade 2"
Killing things in waiting rooms is about to get even better!
Is LucasArts' Next Game "Gears of Star Wars"?
What do you get when you mix Skywalker Ranch with the best gaming engine on the market? We'll be finding out soon enough.
Unreal Engine 3 DX11 Update: Now With 100% More Awesome
Instead of developing new consoles to take advantage of these graphics, Sony and Microsoft should just implant them in our brains. Oh, that's the plan? Great!
Epic Makes Unreal Engine 3 Available to NGP Developers
Nintendo responds by saying, "Oh, crap!" Or so we assume.