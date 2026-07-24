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Latest Stories
Sports
England Players Have Donated Every Match Fee Since 2007 to Charity, Raising £15 Million
Every player on England's national team has donated 100 percent of their base match for nearly two decades.
Brendan Frederick16 days ago