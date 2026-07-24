Undertaker
The Undertaker is a professional wrestler renowned for his dark, supernatural persona and his transformative impact on WWE since debuting in 1990. He was born Mark William Calaway on March 24, 1965, in Houston, Texas. He is best known for his legendary WrestleMania winning streak of 21 consecutive victories, a record that elevated his status and became a defining element of WWE lore. His character combined gothic horror themes with athleticism, setting a new standard for storytelling in sports entertainment.
His relevance traces back to the way he redefined wrestling theatrics, particularly through his signature slow, ominous entrances featuring fog, bells, and pyrotechnics that created an immersive experience for fans. The Undertaker’s rivalries with figures like Shawn Michaels and Kane produced some of WWE’s most memorable matches, while his periodic returns sparked major audience excitement, reinforcing his enduring mythos within wrestling culture.