Underrated Rappers

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Drake talking with Snoop Dogg at 2014 NBA All-Star Game
Music

Drake Calls Snoop Dogg ‘Too Raw,’ Says Eminem Is ‘Underrated’ in Instagram Shout-Outs

Drake took to Instagram to pay his respects to the work of Snoop Dogg and Eminem, calling the Doggfather "too raw" and saying Em is "underrated."

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1731 days ago

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