UFC Fight Night London

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Anderson Silva On Loss to Michael Bisping at UFC London: Like In Brazil, Total Corruption

SIlva parallels his loss at UFC London by judge's decision to Bisping like "corruption" in Brazil.

Dana Scott3801 days ago

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