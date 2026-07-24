UFC 196

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Nate Diaz Replies to What Justin Bieber Said About Him on Instagram: “Shut Your B**** A** Up”

Justin Bieber called Nate Diaz’s style “terrible” after his fight with Conor McGregor.

Chris Yuscavage3791 days ago
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Nate Diaz Shocks Conor McGregor, Forces Him to Submit at UFC 196

Conor McGregor defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

Chris Yuscavage3794 days ago

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