From Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks winning the NBA Championship to the Dianna Russini scandal, these are the best sports moments of 2026. . . so far.Thomas Golianopoulos
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The USMNT has won its first two matches at the 2026 World Cup. But they still have a way to go before they match the 2002 team. This is their story.Thomas Golianopoulos
Meet the 21-year-old son of an NFL legend who’s poised to become the USMNT’s next breakout star.Donnie Kwak
The U.S. Men's National Team kicks off its World Cup campaign on June 12 against Paraguay.Jamie Barton