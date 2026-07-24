Tzuyu

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Latest Stories

Nine women posing in front of a pink Teazen x Twice Kombucha Lab backdrop, making heart shapes with their hands.
Music

Four TWICE Members Reportedly Exploring Departures From JYP as Contracts Near Expiration

Jihyo, Tzuyu, Chaeyoung, and Jeongyeon are all said to be weighing individual agency moves while staying committed to TWICE group activities under a reported "separate but together" model.

Brendan Frederick10 days ago

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