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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
ufotable's 'Witch on the Holy Night' Sets January Theatrical Run in North America
Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will open the Type-Moon adaptation in North America on Jan. 29.
Trey Alston14 minutes ago