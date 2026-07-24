Ye claimed during his recent Istanbul performance that he had broken the record for "largest stadium performance of all time."Trace William Cowen
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In the spirit of giving back and showing gratitude, here's what Quavo, Fivio Foreign, Fat Joe, QC, and more did for their communities this Thanksgiving.Jordan Rose
We talked to System of a Down’s Shavo Odadjia about his new band North Kingsley, the war in Armenia, sneakers, Kanye West, and the band reuniting.Matt Welty
In a parting letter, Özil claims criticism he faced after taking a photo with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan exposed the racism he’s been subjected to throughout his career, writing “enough is enough.”Sarah Jasmine Montgomery