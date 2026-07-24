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Sports
Iran’s World Cup Training In Tucson Amid Ongoing US-Israel War
Kino Sports Complex is cutting grass to FIFA spec and securing hotel rooms for Team Melli, even as Trump vows 'complete victory' against Iran.
Mark Elibert72 days ago