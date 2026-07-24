Tshawntrusst

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Music

Watch Fool's Gold tshawntrusst's "I'm That N***a" Video

tshawntrusst releases the video for his debut Fool's Gold Records single, "I'm That Nigga."

James Elliott4112 days ago
Music

Premiere: Listen to tshawntrusst's "I'm That N***a"

Produced by Rvdical the Kid (Flow-Fi) and Chris McClenney (Soulection) on Fool's Gold.

Lauren Nostro4190 days ago

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