Trump Pardons

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 30: Rapper Boosie Badazz performs during halftime at game six of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks on April 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. VERO BEACH, USA - April 02, 2024: Far-right activist Laura Loomer.
Music

Boosie Badazz Asks for Help Verifying Info About His Trump Pardon Efforts, Laura Loomer Weighs In

The rapper claimed he received an email in regards to a potential pardon, which mentioned Erika Kirk, Laura Loomer and other political figures.

Jaelani Turner-Williams11 days ago
Boosie Badazz in a fur coat and sunglasses, showing tattoos on his chest. Black background.
Music

Boosie Badazz Takes Legal Action After Spending $600,000 on Failed Effort to Secure Trump Pardon

Boosie claims a contract he signed stipulated a refund of $300,000 should the pardon push prove fruitless.

Trace William Cowen12 days ago

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