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Pop Culture
United Airlines Blames 'Poorly Worded' Memo for False Claim of Rebooking Trump Airport Flights
The airline reversed course after an internal document authorizing free swaps to Miami or Fort Lauderdale went viral, insisting its policy does not allow changes based on an airport's name.
Trey Alston7 days ago