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Binge 'Game of Thrones' (and All of HBO) for Free During Thanksgiving Weekend
DirecTV and select cable subscribers (like those with Xfinity) will be able to watch HBO for free throughout the extended Thanksgiving weekend.
'True Blood' Star Anna Paquin Found BBC Accidentally Showing Her Breasts on Live TV Hilarious
BBC's nightly news program had a NSFW clip of 'True Blood' playing in the background.
UPDATE: Nelsan Ellis of 'True Blood' Dead at 39
Ellis was best known for playing Lafayette Reynolds on the HBO vampire show.
Well, "True Blood" Sucked... For the Last Time
As its most disenchanted viewers expected, "True Blood" ended its uneven seven-season run with an anticlimax.
Stephen Moyer Doesn't Need "True Blood" to Tie Up the Sookie-Bill Storyline
Well maybe WE do.
Anna Paquin Gives Larry King a Bisexuality Lesson
Anna Paquin had to painfully explain what bisexuality was to Larry King.
Sofia Vergara and "True Blood" Star Joe Manganiello Are Supposedly Dating
"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara and "True Blood" star Joe Manganiello rumored to be dating.
My First, My Last: Rutina Wesley Talks Dodging Rihanna's Security and Near-Death Experiences
As HBO's "True Blood" begins its final season, star Rutina Wesley reflects on her real-life road to Bon Temps.
"True Blood" Is Back, and It's More Overcrowded and Chaotic Than Ever Before
As "True Blood's" final season begins, the concept of "less is more" remains foreign to the show's creative team
Everything Will Be Crazy as Usual in the Final Season of "True Blood"
Everything Will Be Crazy as Usual in the Final Season of "True Blood"
Interview: Newcomer Chelsea Ricketts Talks What to Expect on the Last Season of "True Blood"
What can we expect from the final season?
Wait, There's Going to Be a "True Blood" Musical?
If you are sad about "True Blood" ending, fear not! There is a musical version in the works.
Someone Major Is Going to Die on "True Blood"
One or more major characters are going to die on the final season of "True Blood."
The First Teaser for "True Blood's" Final Season Might Make You Sad the Show Is Ending
"True Blood," will air its seventh and final season this summer. Here's a teaser of what's to come.
"True Blood's" Final Season Has a Premiere Date and a Teaser
"True Blood's" Final Season Has a Premiere Date
"True Blood" May Not Be Completely Over After Next Season
According to Stephen Moyer, anyway.
Luke Grimes Has Left HBO's "True Blood" Over Creative Differences
The role will have to be recast by the network.