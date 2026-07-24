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Cast and crew of Game of Thrones.
Pop Culture

Binge 'Game of Thrones' (and All of HBO) for Free During Thanksgiving Weekend

DirecTV and select cable subscribers (like those with Xfinity) will be able to watch HBO for free throughout the extended Thanksgiving weekend.

Gavin Evans2803 days ago
Anna Paquin at Comic Con
Pop Culture

'True Blood' Star Anna Paquin Found BBC Accidentally Showing Her Breasts on Live TV Hilarious

BBC's nightly news program had a NSFW clip of 'True Blood' playing in the background.

Abel Shifferaw3270 days ago
Nelsan Ellis
Pop Culture

UPDATE: Nelsan Ellis of 'True Blood' Dead at 39

Ellis was best known for playing Lafayette Reynolds on the HBO vampire show.

juliarp3304 days ago
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Pop Culture

Well, "True Blood" Sucked... For the Last Time

As its most disenchanted viewers expected, "True Blood" ended its uneven seven-season run with an anticlimax.

Jennifer Wood4353 days ago
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Pop Culture

Anna Paquin Gives Larry King a Bisexuality Lesson

Anna Paquin had to painfully explain what bisexuality was to Larry King.

Doug Sibor4376 days ago
Pop Culture

Sofia Vergara and "True Blood" Star Joe Manganiello Are Supposedly Dating

"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara and "True Blood" star Joe Manganiello rumored to be dating.

Debbie Encalada4396 days ago
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Pop Culture

My First, My Last: Rutina Wesley Talks Dodging Rihanna's Security and Near-Death Experiences

As HBO's "True Blood" begins its final season, star Rutina Wesley reflects on her real-life road to Bon Temps.

MattBarone4412 days ago
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Pop Culture

"True Blood" Is Back, and It's More Overcrowded and Chaotic Than Ever Before

As "True Blood's" final season begins, the concept of "less is more" remains foreign to the show's creative team

MattBarone4416 days ago
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Pop Culture

Everything Will Be Crazy as Usual in the Final Season of "True Blood"

Everything Will Be Crazy as Usual in the Final Season of "True Blood"

nancy-stiles4417 days ago
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Pop Culture

Wait, There's Going to Be a "True Blood" Musical?

If you are sad about "True Blood" ending, fear not! There is a musical version in the works.

Doug Sibor4421 days ago
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Pop Culture

Someone Major Is Going to Die on "True Blood"

One or more major characters are going to die on the final season of "True Blood."

Doug Sibor4432 days ago
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Pop Culture

The First Teaser for "True Blood's" Final Season Might Make You Sad the Show Is Ending

"True Blood," will air its seventh and final season this summer. Here's a teaser of what's to come.

holahavito4479 days ago
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Pop Culture

"True Blood's" Final Season Has a Premiere Date and a Teaser

"True Blood's" Final Season Has a Premiere Date

Tanya Ghahremani4496 days ago
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Pop Culture

"True Blood" May Not Be Completely Over After Next Season

According to Stephen Moyer, anyway.

Tanya Ghahremani4579 days ago
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Pop Culture

Luke Grimes Has Left HBO's "True Blood" Over Creative Differences

The role will have to be recast by the network.

Jason Serafino4590 days ago

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