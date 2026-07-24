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Latest Stories
Sports
Former Ohio State QB Troy Smith Told a Cop He Graduated “With a Degree in Bachelors” During DUI Stop
It doesn’t look like Troy Smith should have been driving last night.
Chris Yuscavage3765 days ago