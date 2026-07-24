Triggering

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LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Naomi Ackie and Zoe Kravitz attend the "Blink Twice" photocall at IET London: Savoy Place on August 18, 2024 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Zoë Kravitz and Naomi Ackie Discuss Having a Lot of 'Conversations' and a 'Big Group Hug' After Tough 'Blink Twice' Scenes

Ahead of the film's Aug. 23 release, a trigger warning for "mature themes," "depictions of violence" and sexual violence was issued.

Jaelani Turner-Williams702 days ago
Amy Schumer attends the Annual Academy Awards in 2022.
Pop Culture

Amy Schumer Says ‘People Made Fun of Me’ for Calling Oscars Slap an Incident That 'Triggered and Traumatized' Her

Amy Schumer discussed the negative response to her post in which she said she was "triggered and traumatized" over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Jose Martinez1564 days ago
iphone
Life

iPhone 11 Camera Design Is Triggering Trypophobia for Some People

Apple unveiled its new iPhone 11 on Tuesday.

tara mahadevan2510 days ago
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Sports

The Most Easily Triggered Fan Bases in Sports

These are the most easily provoked fans on the internet who are triggered with just a few words. Did your squad, or favorite player, make the list?

Maurice Peebles3566 days ago
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Life

Don't Call Me N***er, Thanks

Why the n-word will always be a no-no.

Lauretta Charlton4272 days ago

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