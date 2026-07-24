Latest Stories
Zoë Kravitz and Naomi Ackie Discuss Having a Lot of 'Conversations' and a 'Big Group Hug' After Tough 'Blink Twice' Scenes
Ahead of the film's Aug. 23 release, a trigger warning for "mature themes," "depictions of violence" and sexual violence was issued.
Amy Schumer Says ‘People Made Fun of Me’ for Calling Oscars Slap an Incident That 'Triggered and Traumatized' Her
Amy Schumer discussed the negative response to her post in which she said she was "triggered and traumatized" over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.
iPhone 11 Camera Design Is Triggering Trypophobia for Some People
Apple unveiled its new iPhone 11 on Tuesday.
'Dear White People' Releases Browser Extension That Switches Title to 'Dear All People'
For those that are triggered by the show.
The Most Easily Triggered Fan Bases in Sports
These are the most easily provoked fans on the internet who are triggered with just a few words. Did your squad, or favorite player, make the list?
Don't Call Me N***er, Thanks
Why the n-word will always be a no-no.