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Watch Steph Curry's Pregame Trick Shot Before His 51-Point Explosion
Steph Curry scored 51 points on the Wizards Wednesday night in just three quarters. But his most incredible shot might've come before the game started.
Watch Kristaps Porzingis Hit This Steph Curry Pre-Game Tunnel Shot
The Knicks rookie proves that he can hit the tunnel shot just as good as Steph Curry.
Watch the Amazing Tricks This Girl Can Do With a Metal Bat and a Softball
This is taking trick shot videos to the next level.
LeBron Drains Backwards Free Throw Like It's Nothing
It's nothing but net for LeBron's behind-the-back shot.
Retire Your Trick Shot Videos, These Dudes Doing it On a Water Hoverboard Win the Internet
Best trick shot video ever?
Pistons' Reggie Jackson Made 20-Foot Underhanded Shot Last Night Like It Was Nothing
Reggie Jackson took a 20-foot scoop shot and it hit nothing but the bottom of the net.
Watch Kevin Love and Eric Decker Show Off Their Best Trick Shots
Kevin Love and Eric Decker held a trick shot challenge recently.
This May Be the Greatest Ping Pong Backhand You’ll Ever See
Once in a lifetime behind the back ping pong shot.
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. Practically Saves a Life in Latest Dude Perfect Trick Shot Video
Odell Beckham Jr. shows off quite a bit in the Super Bowl edition of Dude Perfect.
Bruins Rookie Seth Griffith Scored A Ridiculous No-Look Goal Last Night
Watch Bruins rookie Seth Griffith score a ridiculous no-look, through the legs goal against the Devils.
Watch Iggy Azalea Sink a Pretty Impressive Trick Shot for Nick Young (Video)
Iggy Azalea and Nick Young shot trick shots together at the Lakers practice facility recently.
Watch This Jorts-Wearing Bro Get You Hyped for the World Cup with Completely Ridiculous Trick Shots
Noted French humorist and YouTube sensation Remi Gaillard pays tribute to the 2014 FIFA World Cup with a ridiculous trick shot video.
Bryce Alford (Son of Steve) Kicks in Full-Court Shot (Video)
Bryce Alford, son of Steve Alford (the current coach of the UCLA Bruins) kicks in a full-court shot.
This Guy Makes Taking Basketball Trick Shots Out of His Car's Moonroof Look Easy (Video)
Trick shot artist David Kalb is a pro at hitting basketball trick shots out of his car's moonroof.
Trick Shots With a Frisbee Are Way More Impressive Than Trick Shots With a Basketball (Video)
Frisbees FTW.
Watch a Harlem Globetrotters Player Sink an Impossibly Difficult Trick Shot at Madison Square Garden (Video)
How'd he make this?