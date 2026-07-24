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Latest Stories

Steph Curry
Sports

Watch Steph Curry's Pregame Trick Shot Before His 51-Point Explosion

Steph Curry scored 51 points on the Wizards Wednesday night in just three quarters. But his most incredible shot might've come before the game started.

countcenci2830 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Watch Kristaps Porzingis Hit This Steph Curry Pre-Game Tunnel Shot

The Knicks rookie proves that he can hit the tunnel shot just as good as Steph Curry.

Dana Scott3784 days ago
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Sports

Watch the Amazing Tricks This Girl Can Do With a Metal Bat and a Softball

This is taking trick shot videos to the next level.

Chris Yuscavage3988 days ago
Sports

LeBron Drains Backwards Free Throw Like It's Nothing

It's nothing but net for LeBron's behind-the-back shot.

Gavin Evans4027 days ago
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Sports

Pistons' Reggie Jackson Made 20-Foot Underhanded Shot Last Night Like It Was Nothing

Reggie Jackson took a 20-foot scoop shot and it hit nothing but the bottom of the net.

Jose Martinez4131 days ago
Sports

Watch Kevin Love and Eric Decker Show Off Their Best Trick Shots

Kevin Love and Eric Decker held a trick shot challenge recently.

Chris Yuscavage4149 days ago
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Sports

This May Be the Greatest Ping Pong Backhand You’ll Ever See

Once in a lifetime behind the back ping pong shot.

Chris Yuscavage4170 days ago
Sports

Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. Practically Saves a Life in Latest Dude Perfect Trick Shot Video

Odell Beckham Jr. shows off quite a bit in the Super Bowl edition of Dude Perfect.

Jose Martinez4192 days ago
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Sports

Bruins Rookie Seth Griffith Scored A Ridiculous No-Look Goal Last Night

Watch Bruins rookie Seth Griffith score a ridiculous no-look, through the legs goal against the Devils.

Adam Silvers4274 days ago
Sports

Watch Iggy Azalea Sink a Pretty Impressive Trick Shot for Nick Young (Video)

Iggy Azalea and Nick Young shot trick shots together at the Lakers practice facility recently.

Chris Yuscavage4345 days ago
Sports

Watch This Jorts-Wearing Bro Get You Hyped for the World Cup with Completely Ridiculous Trick Shots

Noted French humorist and YouTube sensation Remi Gaillard pays tribute to the 2014 FIFA World Cup with a ridiculous trick shot video.

Complex4407 days ago
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Sports

Bryce Alford (Son of Steve) Kicks in Full-Court Shot (Video)

Bryce Alford, son of Steve Alford (the current coach of the UCLA Bruins) kicks in a full-court shot.

Gavin Evans4431 days ago
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Sports

This Guy Makes Taking Basketball Trick Shots Out of His Car's Moonroof Look Easy (Video)

Trick shot artist David Kalb is a pro at hitting basketball trick shots out of his car's moonroof.

Chris Yuscavage4484 days ago

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