TRAPTHURSDAYS

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Music

#TRAPTHURSDAYS: Valentino Khan - "Tear It Down"

It's with a heavy heart that we announce that, yes, this is the finale of Valentino Khan's #TRAPTHURSDAYS series with DAD. It's been a glorious run, w

khrisd4881 days ago
valentino khan firepower
Music

#TRAPTHURSDAYS: Valentino Khan - “Firepower”

Feels like this #TRAPTHURSDAYS series just started, right? We're winding down to the final trio of tracks, but Valentino Khan is doing the opposite of letting up. The amen-infused jungle break in the intro has an old junglist like myself loving life. Dope throwback to the hardcore jungle techno from the early '90s, diving right back into the trap. Really hyper track right here; dare you to stay still when it gets going.

khrisd4895 days ago
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Music

#TRAPTHURSDAYS: Valentino Khan – “The Dip”

Valentino Khan's back for another round of #TRAPTHURSDAYS, which has already hit week six. "The Dip" plays like an instructional twerking record; you're given the proper pattern to "dip," which involves a lot of dropping and stopping as well. Khan paired it up with a seriously mean beat; this thing thumps, bumps, and leaves your face crazy distorted with how disgustingly awesome it is. Dude's not holding back, and if you didn't realize it before, recognize it now: Khan's a problem!

khrisd4902 days ago
khan who you wit
Music

#TRAPTHURSDAYS: Valentino Khan - "Who U Wit"

After last week's Sidney Samson remix, Valentino Khan brings us something much more rowdy. The trap sound is starting to divide itself into different

khrisd4909 days ago

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