'Master,' the Regina Hall-led thriller from Amazon Studios, is set on a college campus simmering with evil premiering on March 18. Watch the film's trailer now.Khal
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'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Biggest Takeaways From the Official Trailer
With 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' set to drop in May, it's time to dive into all of the theories and takeaways from the first official trailer.Jordan Rose
The new Amazon original—co-produced by Complex—promises to give fans an in-depth look at Kid Cudi's sustaining influence, dating back to his debut album.Trace William Cowen
The wildly anticipated new take on the iconic DC character from director Matt Reeves is finally set to hit theaters next March after a pandemic-spurred delay.Trace William Cowen