Toya Delazy

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Toya Delazy
Music

Premiere: South Africa’s Toya Delazy Is Loud Enough To Raise The Dead In “Resurrection” Video

Frantic, chaotic and just a bit terrifying, it’s an eye-opening example of just how adventurous Delazy is when it comes to the visual side of her music. 

James Keith1885 days ago

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