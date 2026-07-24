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Latest Stories
Life
Adult Film Company Previously Slammed as 'Copyright Troll' Sues Torrenter for 'Stealing' 26 Movies
The alleged infringed titles were originally published on platforms including Blacked, Vixen, and more.
Trace William Cowen214 days ago
Pop Culture
'Game Of Thrones' Is The Most Pirated Show Of 2015
Game of Thrones takes the crown for 'most pirated show of 2015' for the fourth straight year.
Jerry Gadiano3861 days ago