Top Five

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Lupe Fiasco in a white shirt and sunglasses, Zohran Mamdani in a suit with a blue tie, smiling at a microphone.
Life

Lupe Fiasco Thrilled to Be in Zohran Mamdani's Top 5 Rappers

The Chicago spitter one of two non-New Yorkers on Hizzoner's list.

Mark Elibert130 days ago
Screen grab of Metro Boomin's interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game.
Music

Watch Metro Boomin Name Top 5 Atlanta Artists of All Time, Cook Up a Beat From Scratch

Metro Boomin revealed his top five Atlanta artists of all time and brilliantly made a beat from scratch in an extensive new podcast interview.

Joe Price1741 days ago
bieber-khaled
Music

Justin Bieber Shares His Top 5 Rappers

Justin Bieber appeared on DJ Khaled's new podcast 'The First One' to discuss his career, marriage, his top five favorite rappers, and his hit record "Baby."

tara mahadevan1948 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Says When All Is ‘Said and Done’ Hip-Hop Will ‘Have to Put My Name Up There With the OGs’

Megan Thee Stallion already made herself a household name in a fairly short amount of time, and she’s aiming to be mentioned alongside the rap greats.

Joe Price1982 days ago
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Master P talks to Nick Cannon
Music

Master P Places Lil Wayne in His Top 5, Talks Saving Snoop Dogg from Death Row

Master P was able to see past his previous issues with Baby and recognize Wayne's talent.

Xavier Hamilton2474 days ago
rick ross
Music

Rick Ross Lists His Top 5 Favorite Rappers

Rick Ross sat down with Nick Cannon and revealed his top 5.

Joe Price2549 days ago
ybn cordae
Music

YBN Cordae Lists His Top 5 Rappers

YBN Cordae's debut album 'The Lost Boy' dropped on Friday.

tara mahadevan2552 days ago
meg
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Her Picks for Top 5 Women MCs

When naming your top five, it's key to include yourself among the picks.

Trace William Cowen2587 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jay Z Inks Major Movie and TV Deal With the Weinstein Company

Jay Z and the Weinstein Company just signed a first-look deal for TV AND movies.

Trace William Cowen3586 days ago
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Pop Culture

Lin-Manuel Miranda Lists His Top 5 Rappers of All Time

Lin-Manuel Miranda shares his top 5 greatest rappers of all time. Who made the cut?

Trace William Cowen3672 days ago
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Music

Erykah Badu's Reason for Not Having a "Favorite Rapper" Is Absolutely Hilarious

Erykah Badu has the best possible response to the "favorite rapper" debate.

Jay Balfour3895 days ago
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Music

Confessions of a Hip-Hop Junkie: The Struggle of Making My Top Five List

After watching Chris Rock's "Top Five," one writer tries to figure out his own.

Daniel Isenberg4213 days ago
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Pop Culture

Chris Rock Assembles Black Hollywood for "Top Five," His Best Movie Yet

Chris Rock makes a triumphant return to good moviemaking with "Top Five."

Frazier Tharpe4243 days ago

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