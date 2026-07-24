Featured
Thirty-two men enter, but there can only be one.Andrew Gruttadaro
Director Jeremy Saulnier expains the real-life inspiration behind the latest A24 horror.Kristen Yoonsoo Kim
Our picks for the best new movies & shows for Feb. 25-27. From the 'Euphoria' finale and Bubba Wallace's series to 'Snowfall''s Season 5 premiere, and more.Karla Rodriguez
Pop Culture
What Does 'Making a Murderer' Subject Brendan Dassey's Release Mean For Steven Avery? A Lawyer Explains
A lawyer looks at Brendan Dassey's overturned conviction and what that might mean for 'Making a Murderer's' Steven Avery.Jessica Meiselman