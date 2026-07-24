Tommy B

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Latest Stories

Tommy B 'Spiritual Hooligan'
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Tommy B Holds It Down For Grime On Debut Album ‘Spiritual Hooligan’

A lot has changed since Tommy B first started making a name for himself on the radio circuit in the mid-2010s. Back then, he was the up-and-comer standing tall

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Meet the MCs taking grime into the future.
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Meet The MCs Taking Grime Into The Future

The future is looking bright.

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ones to watch 2019
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Ones To Watch: 19 UK Emcees For The Win In 2019

Expect to hear these names ring off all year round.

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