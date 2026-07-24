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Interview: Ashlynn Yennie Talks The Joys Of Making "The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)"

The star of Tom Six's insanely revolting, and hugely popular, horror franchise recounts all of the nastiness for the sequel's DVD/Blu-ray release day.

MattBarone5275 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: "The Human Centipede II" Star Laurence R. Harvey Talks Humping Chairs & Becoming A Horror Icon

Complex chatted with Human Centipede’s latest flesh-and-blood monster,Laurence R. Harvey, about what drew him to the role.

MattBarone5403 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: "The Human Centipede II" Director Tom Six Talks Disgusting Art and Making Fans Walk Out

A friendly conversation with the man who makes actors go ass-to-mouth.

MattBarone5405 days ago
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New "Human Centipede 2" Poster Features Hot Naked Model & The Creepiest Bikini Wax Ever

If it turns you on, maybe it's time to seek treatment.

Justin Monroe5405 days ago
Pop Culture

"The Human Centipede II: Full Sequence" Director Responds To UK Ban

Tom Six takes offense to a ratings board taking offense to his sequel.

Chad Roberts5527 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: "The Human Centipede: The Musical"

Hungering for more ATM action, students have turned Tom Six's gross-out horror flick into musical theater. Feast on that!

Justin Monroe5590 days ago
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Pop Culture

Number Two: 5 Ways The "Human Centipede" Sequel Could Be More Disgusting Than Part One

Director Tom Six says his follow-up will be even more disgusting, but won't reveal how. Complex makes some rather sick suggestions.

Complex5772 days ago
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Pop Culture

Disgust Discussed: A Q&A With The Director Of This Year's Foulest Horror Flick

Tom Six talks about "The Human Centipede," his tale of a mad German doctor who sews three victims together, end to end.

Complex5932 days ago
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