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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
DJ Akademiks Goes on Misogynistic Rant Against Erykah Badu Years After She Compared Him to ‘Tom & Jerry’ Mouse (UPDATE)
Akademiks is seemingly still mad about being compared to a cartoon character.
Joe Price1081 days ago