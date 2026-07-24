Latest Stories
Artist Todd James Designed a Limited-Edition Teapot for Case Studyo
Take your tea drinking to the next level.
Pharrell's Latest adidas Collection Is a Work of Art
The next installment of Pharrell's adidas "Supershell" collection does something that's never been done before to the Superstar silhouette.
Todd James Creates a B-Boy-Inspired Mural in Tribeca's Washington Market Park
Artist Todd James was recently comissioned to create public art for the Mural Court program.
Step Into Todd James's Hyper-Colored Fantasy With His New Solo Exhibition at Lazarides
Check out this preview of some of the paintings in Todd James' upcoming "Fantasy Island" art exhibition.
Todd James' "Strange Days" Exhibition Opens at Galeria Javier Lopez in Madrid
New York-based artist Todd James presents a collection of old and recent paintings in this must-see exhibition.
The Horticultural Society of New York Hosts Its Block Party 2014 Silent Art Auction With Original Art by DONDI, KAWS, and Others
Check out photos from the Block Party auction event that supports programs for Rikers Island inmates.
Todd James Displays New Paintings and Drawings of Women for "Supernatural" at Sandra Gering Inc
Colorful works by the artist go on view in New York.
Looking Back at Todd James' Classic Illustrations of Redman
The painter immortalizes one of the best rappers in history.
Todd James Lands in Toronto for a Solo Show at Cooper Cole Gallery
Entitled "Splash Garage."
Todd James to Show in a Group Exhibition at Bleecker Street Arts Club
Opening October 10 in New York City.
Todd James to Open "Business As Usual" Solo Show at Galería Javier López
Featuring work from various points in his career.
The Art Evolution of Todd James
REAS has created some pretty dope stuff besides the Miley Cyrus teddy bears.
Interview: Artist Todd James Talks Designing the Bears in Miley Cyrus' Dance Crew for the VMAs
He also discusses her performance, loving "Applause," and New York.
Todd James and Alexis Ross "Beyond Elegance" Exhibition (Recap)
On display through November 30.
Todd James and Alexis Ross "Beyond Elegance" Exhibition
Tongue-in-cheek social commentary from two masters.
Todd James' "Free to Be You and Me" Exhibit Opens at V1 Gallery
Vandals, pirates, and AK-47s.