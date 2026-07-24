Todd James

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Latest Stories

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Artist Todd James Designed a Limited-Edition Teapot for Case Studyo

Take your tea drinking to the next level.

Erica Euse3915 days ago
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Pharrell's Latest adidas Collection Is a Work of Art

The next installment of Pharrell's adidas "Supershell" collection does something that's never been done before to the Superstar silhouette.

Riley Jones4019 days ago
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Todd James Creates a B-Boy-Inspired Mural in Tribeca's Washington Market Park

Artist Todd James was recently comissioned to create public art for the Mural Court program.

Joshua Espinoza4042 days ago
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Step Into Todd James's Hyper-Colored Fantasy With His New Solo Exhibition at Lazarides

Check out this preview of some of the paintings in Todd James' upcoming "Fantasy Island" art exhibition.

andrewlasane4105 days ago
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Todd James' "Strange Days" Exhibition Opens at Galeria Javier Lopez in Madrid

New York-based artist Todd James presents a collection of old and recent paintings in this must-see exhibition.

andrewlasane4418 days ago
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The Horticultural Society of New York Hosts Its Block Party 2014 Silent Art Auction With Original Art by DONDI, KAWS, and Others

Check out photos from the Block Party auction event that supports programs for Rikers Island inmates.

andrewlasane4425 days ago
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Looking Back at Todd James' Classic Illustrations of Redman

The painter immortalizes one of the best rappers in history.

Richard "Treats" Dryden4581 days ago
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Todd James to Show in a Group Exhibition at Bleecker Street Arts Club

Opening October 10 in New York City.

andrewlasane4672 days ago
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Todd James x PUMA Collection

Fall just got brighter.

Complex4679 days ago
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Todd James to Open "Business As Usual" Solo Show at Galería Javier López

Featuring work from various points in his career.

andrewlasane4697 days ago
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The Art Evolution of Todd James

REAS has created some pretty dope stuff besides the Miley Cyrus teddy bears.

susanc4d3da54bb4704 days ago
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Interview: Artist Todd James Talks Designing the Bears in Miley Cyrus' Dance Crew for the VMAs

He also discusses her performance, loving "Applause," and New York.

Cedar Pasori4713 days ago
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Todd James and Alexis Ross "Beyond Elegance" Exhibition

Tongue-in-cheek social commentary from two masters.

Nick Schonberger5002 days ago

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