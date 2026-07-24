He went from singing showtunes to "Peeno Noir," and quickly became the secret weapon of 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.'Kristen Yoonsoo Kim
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When you look back at 2013, Breach's "Jack" is going to be one of the tracks that's defined the dance music scene for this year. It was simple, effective, and mashed down any club it was dropped in. So ill, it went from being a monster on Dirtybird to being re-released via Atlantic Records of all imprints. Like any great track in this day and (Internets) age, it was flipped into a grip of remixes by a number of able-bodied producers.jakel
Musicians and food is a thing. Seth Troxler and Ryan Crosson opened up their spot over the summer, and Dave Nada has his own Empanada spot. Big-time rjakel
You knew it was bound to happen. After the way producers flipped tracks from Kanye West's Yeezus and Jay Z's Magna Carta Holy Grail, DAD knew Drake'sjakel