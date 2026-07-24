In a rare interview only made possible by mayonnaise, Pete talks with Complex about everything from a special "Joe Pesci martini" to the music of Daughtry.Trace William Cowen
Featured
James Cameron's films (and his history in Hollywood) show that technology is a double-edged sword capable both of making life beautiful and ugly.Alex Watkins
Diehard 'Titanic' fans are confused by Kate Winslet's hairstyle on the 25th-anniversary poster for the film. 'Titanic' will be showing in theaters Feb. 10.taramhdvn
It’s no surprise that big-budget, high-profile movies, especially ones from beloved franchises like Marvel or ‘Star Wars,’ dominate the box office todayjuliarp