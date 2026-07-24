Tips And Tricks

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Sheryl Lee Ralph in a black dress and husband Vincent Hughes in a navy suit.
Pop Culture

Sheryl Lee Ralph Shares Secrets to Making Long-Distance Marriage Work

The Emmy-winning actress has been married to Pennsylvania Senator Vincent Hughes since 2005.

Alex Ocho563 days ago
Offset and Cardi B during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Music

Cardi B and Offset Drop $1,400 Tip for $3,000 Meal in NYC

Cardi B and Offset made sure to leave a generous tip for waitstaff after a date night at Brooklyn Chop House left them with a $3,000 bill to pay.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1607 days ago
Arkansas waitress fired from her job after receiving generous tip.
Life

Arkansas Waitress Fired After Customers Leave Generous $4,000 Tip

An Arkansas waitress named Ryan Brandt was fired from her job after she refused to split a generous $4,000 tip with the restaurant's staff and management.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1684 days ago
6ix9ine
Music

6ix9ine Reportedly Drops $2,000 Tip on Hamptons To-Go Order, Also Filmed Maskless in Strip Club With Girlfriend

6ix9ine reportedly left a $2K tip at the restaurant he ordered Thanksgiving dinner from. He was also filmed in a strip club without a mask on Sunday.

Jordan Rose2063 days ago
twitter
Life

Twitter Rep Responds to Report About 'Twitter Tipping'

Twitter was reportedly considering a feature that would allow its users to tip other tweeters.

Philip Lewis2385 days ago
Advertisement
Boxes of the new iPhone X sit on a table at an Apple Store
Life

6 Dope Things Your iPhone X Can Do

These simple iPhone tricks were sitting right under your nose the entire time.

Khal3166 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App