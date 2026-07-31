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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Simu Liu Says 'Sleeping Dogs' Film Adaptation Is 'Moving Along Really Well'
The actor and producer shared a fresh update on the long-awaited video game adaptation.
Trey Alston2 hours ago