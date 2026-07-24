Latest Stories
Watch Young People Try and Fail to Read an Analog Clock on 'Kimmel'
A lot of people who grew up in the age of smartphones and readily available internet have never had to really reckon with a clock that wasn't digital.
Photographer Alex Rivest Captured This Epic Timelapse of the Milky Way Over Mt. Everest
A beautiful short film of the world's tallest point, captured on the photographer's honeymoon in 2013.
15 Beautiful Time-Lapses That Will Improve Your Boring Day
These stunning videos will lift even the worst spirits.
This Burning Man Time-Lapse Will Make You Feel Less Bad About Missing the Wild Festivities This Year
This time-lapse of the 2013 Burning Man festival is a stunning look at the annual event.
Artist Creates an Incredible Photorealistic Drawing of LeBron James in This Timelapse Video
This depiction of LeBron James looks so real it could be a photo.
Timelapse Video Reveals the Secret Life of Underwater Creatures
Daniel Stoupin took over 150,000 underwater photographs of sponges and corals to create this amazing video.
Watch This Timelapse of Hueman Painting an "Urduja Warrior Princess" Mural On a Wall 90 Feet Wide
Dope footage of an awesome new mural in San Francisco.
Foster the People Promote Their New Single With a Mural in Los Angeles
The best kind of advertising.
TOSTFILMS Released a Timelapse of Faith47 Painting Her "Marauders" Mural in Puerto Rico
A girl and her golden swan.
Check Out This Timelapse of INTI Painting a Five-Story-Tall Mural in Puerto Rico
Witness the magic.
Witness the Making of a Ford Fiesta in 86 Seconds...Kinda
They have this car making thing down to a science.
The Life of a Pumpkin: From Carving to Decay in 22 Seconds (Video)
Did we mention that it's Halloween?
Hot Air Balloons Dance Across the Sky Like Fireflies in This Awesome Timelapse (Video)
Mesmerizing.
Meggs and Kamea Hadar Collaborate on a Mural for the Forest for the Trees Project (Video)
Two greats artists working together on one awesome mural.
The Best Video on the Internet Today: Timelapse of 50,000 Photos Taken of Midtown NYC
Capturing calm within the madness.
"New York Times" Timelapse Shows How the SRT Viper is Manufactured
An exclusive look in the factory.