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Mariah Carey Once Again Says She Doesn’t Acknowledge ‘Time’: ‘I Don’t Have a Birthday'
The 'Elusive Chanteuse' reaffirms she doesn't believe in the passage of time.
Conspiracy Theorists Believe There's a Time Traveler at 1995 Mike Tyson Fight
A conspiracy theorist believes a time traveler is using a modern-day smartphone at 1995 Mike Tyson fight.
A Time Traveler Posted a Craigslist Ad to Get Back to the Future
He needed help prepping for his next trip.
Watch This Time-Lapse Video of One World Trade Center Being Built
EarthCam released a time-lapsed video of how One World Trade Center was built.
15 Beautiful Time-Lapses That Will Improve Your Boring Day
These stunning videos will lift even the worst spirits.
Watch "Tiny Sydney," a Tilt-Shift Video That Transforms the Australian City
Italian photographer Filippo Rivetti employs tilt-shift techniques throughout this short timelapse film, making it the first of its kind.
Watch Rostarr Paint a New Mural in New York
Rostarr does an installation at the Bedford + Bowery Newsroom.
15 Videos on Vimeo You Should Watch Right Now
Quality over quantity.
This Amazing Photo-A-Day Aging Video Is Not What You Think (Video)
Mindblowing!
The Best Video on the Internet Today: This Time-Lapse of Europe Will Leave You Stunned
Travel Europe just by pressing play.
Rob Whitworth's Time-Lapse Photography Will Show You Shanghai Inside and Out (Video)
This is the best virtual tour you've ever seen.
Doctors View Embryo Development Through Time-Lapse Photos for Heathier In-Vitro Babies (Video)
It's science!
Samuel Orr Presents a Dazzling Time-lapse Video of New York (Video)
HIs work captures the living creature of the city.
Watch a Time-Lapse Video of Photographer Liu Bolin Disappearing into TED 2013 (Video)
He worked his magic again.
Zim and Zou Make Multicolor Construction Paper World for Time-Lapse "Happy Planet" (Video)
The film is used to promote IBM.
"90 Airplanes in 30 Seconds" Time-Lapse by Cy Kuckenbaker
Higher, better, faster, stronger: the power of time lapse.
A Time-Lapse of Jeff Koons' "Tulips" Sculpture Being Assembled at the Wynn Las Vegas (Video)
$33.6 million later, a sculpture is erected.
Inspiring Time-Lapse Film of Blooming Flowers by Katka Pruskova (Video)
Showing that simplicity truly is the ultimate sophistication.