As 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' makes its September 6 debut, it's worth dusting off Tim Burton's 1988 dark comedy classic to uncover some bits and references tucked inside the story involving The Ghost with the Most.Jamie Iovine
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Jenna Ortega on Making Wednesday Addams Her Own In 'Wednesday,' and Keeping the Horror Genre Alive
Complex caught up with Jenna Ortega ahead of the 'Wednesday' premiere, and she opened up about adding depth to the character, working with Tim Burton, and more.Karla Rodriguez
What would a "Little House on the Prairie" movie directed by, say, Tarantino look like?Eric D. Snider
Keep the creepy good vibes from Tim Burton's <em>Frankenweenie</em> going with these like-minded scare flicks.MattBarone