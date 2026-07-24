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Pop Culture
Kimora Lee Simmons Responds to Ex’s Divorce Filing, Says Custody Transfer Request Was an Error
Leissner, who Simmons married in 2014, is currently serving a two-year sentence for his involvement in an embezzlement scheme.
Jaelani Turner-Williams4 days ago