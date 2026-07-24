If you're sitting on DoAndroidsDance right now, we have to assume two things about you: You love dance music, and you have at least seen a meme on thekhrisd
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This is the kind of week we like to see. A lot of talented names, both established and up-and-coming, putting it down for their respective sounds. You've got a serious batch of sound coming in this week, many of which will get you twerking wherever you are; hopefully you're aware of your surroundings. Happy jamming.khrisd
Check out what fans and celebs had to say about the stunning decision.Ralph Warner
This is what happens when Pacman's fists meet your face.Elias Ahmed