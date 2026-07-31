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Sports
‘Inside the NBA’ Host Kenny Smith Marries Croatian Influencer Tia Jurcic In Newport Beach
The 'Inside the NBA' co-host began dating his now-wife in February 2024.
Jaelani Turner-Williams4 minutes ago