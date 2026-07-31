Tia Jurcic

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Kenny Smith and Tia Jurcic attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Intuit Dome on February 26, 2026 in Inglewood, California.
Sports

‘Inside the NBA’ Host Kenny Smith Marries Croatian Influencer Tia Jurcic In Newport Beach

The 'Inside the NBA' co-host began dating his now-wife in February 2024.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 minutes ago

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