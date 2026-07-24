It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artistsLouis Pavlakos
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Tia Bank$ talked with Complex Canada about her new EP 'Money Talks,' her upcoming Ontario tour, and performing at Rolling Loud Toronto in September.Brian Capitao
From duking it out with the boys in high school cyphers to firing shots at well-known Toronto IG personality Chromazz, Tia is proving she has something to say.Brian Capitao
From Ric Flair's custom suits to Seth Rollins' hypebeast rotation, these are the superstars who made fashion as important as the match itself.Nwo Sparrow