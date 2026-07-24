An unpredictable regular season has thrown everything out of whack. The teams at the top of playoff seeding look vulnerable; the teams at the bottom look dangerAaron C. Mansfield
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After appearing alongside Meek Mill in Streets, actress Nafessa Williams stars in the CW's Black Lightining as the super-powered daughter of the lead character, Thunder. The Philly native discusses playing a lesbian character, tips from Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan and working with director Benny Boom.Dria Roland
What Russell Westbrook did last season, averaging a triple-double, had never been done before in the modern era. Chances are it will never be done again.Russ Bengtson
The audience at Wednesday night's game between the Thunder and Magic declared Russ the MVP. But the Complex staff isn't so sure.Adam Caparell