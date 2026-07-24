Thomas Gold

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Music

Download Thomas Gold's Best Of 2013

German producer/DJ Thomas Gold has always put a ton of work into his radio show Fanfare. Each week he's bringing an assortment of beatport bangers new

jakel4584 days ago
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Music

Thomas Gold Hosts Fans on Fanfare Bus During Miami Music Week

Miami Music Week is pretty much the highlight of every EDM person's world. The fans, DJs, agents, PR people, and the press, everyone. "It's like one b

jakel4860 days ago
light nightclub line up
Music

LIGHT Adds A-Trak, Axwell, Mat Zo, and More to Residency Line-Up

It's already been announced that Skrillex, Baauer, Zedd, and Sebastian Ingrosso are LIGHT Nightclub's resident DJs, and today they announced a hefty list of EDM DJs, and they really are going all out. The additions to this line-up are some of the EDM scene's finest, and really puts LIGHT at the top tier, especially for a new club.

khrisd4906 days ago
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Music

Snapshots: Thomas Gold

For the debut "Snapshots," Andrew followed DJ Thomas Gold around NYC for his sold-out Roseland Ballroom show in January 2013. Allow Thomas to take you through his timelines, showcasing everything from his fun pre-show antics to how he sees you, the audience, from behind the decks. Music might be the ultimate expression of one's self, but it's always great to get their thoughts first hand. Welcome to Snapshots.

androids4907 days ago
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